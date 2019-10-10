NORFOLK, Va. — Elizabeth Warren, Democratic presidential candidate, will travel to Virginia to hold a town hall.

The event will be in Norfolk on October 18 at the Chartway Arena located at 4320 Hampton Boulevard.

Warren's campaign said the doors for the event will open at 4 p.m., and the event will start at 6 p.m.

The event will be open to the public, but tickets need to be reserved for the event.

Click here to RSVP.

Recently, Senator Elizabeth Warren has overtaken former Vice President Joe Biden by a slim margin as the new Democratic presidential nomination frontrunner, according to a Real Clear Politics (RCP) national polling average. Warren has 26.6% average support compared to 26.4% for Biden.