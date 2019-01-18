NORFOLK, Va. — Ex-Virginia Beach delegate Ron Villanueva pleaded 'not guilty' for fraud charges in front of a federal judge Thursday.

"I'll have my day in court and I appreciate the process and again, God bless everyone," Villanueva said outside of the federal courthouse.

Villanueva's trial-by-jury has been set for July 4.

Federal authorities accused Villanueva of defrauding the government using a program that awards government contracts to businesses owned by women and minorities.

A grand jury indicted him on charges of Conspiracy to Defraud the United States, Falsification of Records, and two counts of Aiding and Abetting False Written Statements.

The charges stem from an alleged bid-rigging scheme involving SEK Solutions and Karda Systems. Villanueva has ties to both companies.

He is a past president of SEK Solutions and former director of Karda Systems.

According to court documents, the companies received more than $80 million in contracts while Villanueva and an immediate family member received more than $1 million in income.

SEK Solutions and Karda systems along with a third company paid $620,000 in a settlement with the feds.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.