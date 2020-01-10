x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

Politics

Ex-Virginia house speaker files papers to run for governor

Kirk Cox filed paperwork to create a gubernatorial campaign committee.
Credit: The State of Virginia
Delegate Kirk Cox

RICHMOND, Va. — Former Virginia House Speaker Kirk Cox has filed paperwork to run for governor in 2021. 

Cox joins a small field of Republicans looking to enter the race. The 63-year-old Cox is a retired high school teacher who's served in the House of Delegates since 1990. 

He filed paperwork Wednesday to create a campaign committee. Cox was elected as speaker in 2018. He lost that role after Democrats won a majority in both the House and Senate in November for the first time in a generation. 

Cox announced in August that he was seriously considering a run for governor. He cited what he called a “vacuum of leadership” created by Democrats in recent months.

Related Articles