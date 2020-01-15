Father of Parkland shooting victim demands Portsmouth councilman resign

Councilman Nathan Clark came to a council meeting with an AR-15 strapped across his chest before Portsmouth City Council passed a Second Amendment resolution.

The father of one of the Parkland mass shooting victims demanded the resignation of Councilman Nathan Clark after photos showing Clark with an AR-15 strapped across his chest circulated across social media.

Councilman Clark raised a few eyebrows after showing up to Tuesday night's council meeting with the weapon. Portsmouth city council voted 4-3 on a resolution that declared the city as a Second Amendment constitutional city.

Fred Guttenberg tweeted that Clark should resign, citing that the display was "open intimidation."

Guttenberg is the father of Jaime Guttenberg who died at age 14 in the mass shooting at Parkland High School in February 2018.

Other Second Amendment resolutions have passed in cities and localities across Hampton Roads, including Chesapeake, Virginia Beach, Gloucester County, Isle of Wight and Mathews County.

Councilman Clark gave a prepared statement to the media before the council meeting on what the display meant.

Citizens of Portsmouth,

First and foremost, thank you for your respectful approach regarding this hot-button issue regarding the rights bestowed upon us as constituents of this city, state, and country.

Now, I'm sure some of you are wondering why I appear before you with a gun strapped across my chest. I will attempt to be brief with my response.

The weapon I wear this evening is not a replica; it is not a toy. This weapon is one of the most controversial, centering itself between the two sides of this debate. This weapon is an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle.

To some, this weapon looks and appears to be scary and intimidating, and some believe it to be downright dangerous. I can assure you, as long as this gun is strapped to my chest, it will not harm you. It will not be aimed or brandished, and the trigger will not be pulled. It will not shoot itself.

You see, I am a law enforcement officer. Though this weapon is personally owned, I am issued the same weapon by my agency. While I hope to never have the need, I must defend my right to bear this weapon as a means of protecting the citizens I serve while on duty, and my home when I am not.

The newly proposed gun legislation for the state of Virginia is ludicrous. The legislation will make criminals of lawful citizens and gun owners. Again, I am a law enforcement officer, and if this legislation is passed, I will also be made a criminal.

Taking away the rights of our citizens not only puts them in greater danger, but the act is unconstitutional. Criminals have always and will always break the law. We must punish the existing criminals for their actions, and not take away the means of defense from law-abiding citizens.

I have taken an oath as a solider in the army, as a law enforcement officer, and a member of this council. I took the oath to defend The Constitution of The United States of America, and I don't plan to break that oath now, or in the future.

For these reasons, I stand in support of the second amendment, as a citizen, veteran, police officer, and member of this council, and I oppose the newly proposed gun legislation.