VP Mike Pence will travel to Florida amid progress in COVID-19 vaccine research

One particular vaccine that has been showing promise is being tested in Miami.

MIAMI — Vice President Mike Pence will fly to Miami on Monday to mark the start of Phase III trials for a coronavirus vaccine.

He'll partake in a roundtable discussion with university leaders and researchers at the University of Miami. The vice president's office said, "incredible progress" had been made on the vaccine.

According to CBS Miami, the university's Miller School of Medicine is doing a trial for a vaccine developed by biotechnology company Moderna. Researchers recently began looking for 1,000 volunteers in the Miami area.

“We are trying to have our vaccine population reflect the diversity of South Florida in age, gender, race, so it is truly representative of people affect by COVID,” Dr. Doblecki-Lewis told CBS Miami.

In an earlier testing phase, the Moderna vaccine showed side effects at high doses. The third phase will try a lower dose.

“The dose that they have chosen to go forward with is the middle dose,” Dr. Doblecki-Lewis explained to CBS Miami. “There were not any side [effects] that would have been considered severe.”

Pence is expected to speak to reporters afterward before returning to Washington, D.C.

Click here if you are interested in learning more about the clinical trial.

