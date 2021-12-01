47 years ago, Va. congressman was ready to impeach Nixon; would do the same for Trump

Retired Republican congressman Bill Whitehurst would've voted to oust Nixon, and said he'd also vote to impeach Trump for inciting a mob attack on the Capitol.

NORFOLK, Va. — Back in the summer of 1974, Bill Whitehurst never got the chance to vote to impeach President Richard Nixon. But he would have.

"I would have voted for it, matter of fact, when I saw the evidence that had been uncovered against Nixon," said Whitehurst. "I'd held off until that point, until I saw the smoking gun; I said, 'He's got to go and I will vote to impeach him if he does not resign.'"

Now, 47 years later, following last week's deadly mob attack on the U.S. Capitol, the retired nine-term Republican from Virginia's second district said he'd have no choice this time, either. He said he'd have to vote to impeach, because he's convinced President Donald J. Trump is to blame.

"Had I been there as a Republican congressman, as I was years ago, I think I would've said, 'Let's bring charges against him,' because he specifically told them to go to the Capitol," he said. " And they did."

Now 95 years old, Whitehurst said he was disgusted by last week's mob attack, which he says will go down as "a dark day" and "a shame on America."

As for single article of impeachment against Trump alleging "incitement of insurrection," Whitehurst thinks that language is appropriate in this case.