Former Scott Taylor campaign staffer pleads guilty to election fraud

Roberta Marciano pleaded guilty to one count of election fraud. She was given a one-year suspended sentence based on 12 months of good behavior.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Another former staffer of Scott Taylor's 2018 re-election campaign pleaded guilty Thursday to election fraud.

Roberta Marciano was in court Thursday after she was initially charged with two counts of election fraud.

Marciano worked on the re-election campaign for Republican Scott Taylor in the 2nd Congressional District, which covers Virginia Beach, Williamsburg and parts of Norfolk, Hampton and the Eastern Shore.

In court, 24-year-old Marciano confessed that she falsified campaign documents put former third-party candidate Shaun Brown on the ballot in the November 2018 election. She pleaded guilty to one count of election fraud and was given a one-year suspended sentence based on 12 months of good behavior.

Earlier this year, another ex-Taylor campaign staffer, Lauren Creekmore Peabody, was indicted on two counts of election fraud and ended up pleading guilty to a reduced misdemeanor charge of willful neglect of election duty.

Peabody was fined $1,000 and given a 12-month suspended sentence based on a year of good behavior.

Earlier this month, a grand jury indicted a third ex-campaign staffer, Heather Guillot, with election fraud.