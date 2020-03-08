Former Virginia House speaker eyes gubernatorial run

Delegate Kirk Cox said in a statement Monday that he is "seriously looking" at running for the Republican nomination in 2021.

RICHMOND, Va. — The former GOP speaker of the Virginia House of Delegates is eyeing a run for governor next year.

Cox said he hadn't previously considered running for a statewide office but added that the Democrats' "vacuum of leadership" in recent months has led him to reconsider.

Firebrand conservative state Sen. Amanda Chase has announced she's running for governor. Northern Virginia businessman Pete Snyder may also run.