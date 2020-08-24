Former Virginia Lieutenant Governor John Hager dies at 83

Gov. Ralph Northam said he's ordered Virginia state flags to be flown at half-staff for ten days in Hager’s honor.

RICHMOND, Va. — John H. Hager, a moderate Republican who served as Virginia’s lieutenant governor and ran for governor himself, died Sunday. He was 83-years-old.

In addition, Hager served as assistant secretary within the United States Department of Education from 2004 to 2007, and as the director of Virginia's homeland security under both Republican Governor Jim Gilmore and Democratic Governor Mark Warner.

In a statement, Warner said: "John was a great Virginian, who, despite the remarkable obstacles he faced in his personal life, was able to persevere and give back to his community. John was a great friend to me and the Commonwealth he served.”

Known for his athleticism, Hager used a wheelchair to get around after having contracted polio in his 30s. He was also a competive wheelchair racer.

In his own statement, Gov. Ralph Northam said: "John Hager devoted his life to public service, and I admired his love for our country and for Virginia."

“He served in the Army and worked as a businessman, but he will be remembered as a volunteer, an athlete, an author, and a patriot.

“Most of all, John was a family man. Pam and I send our thoughts and prayers to Maggie, Jack, Henry, and the entire Hager family."

Hager also served as the chairman of the Republican Party of Virginia from August 2007 until May 2008.

“It speaks to his character that any time a major Republican office needed a candidate, John Hager‘s name was one of the first to everyone’s lips. He will be sorely missed, and our Commonwealth and country are darker today in his absence.” - @ctoddgilbert https://t.co/ZwcXG9eUJE — VA House GOP (@vahousegop) August 23, 2020

House Republican Leader C. Todd Gilbert (R-Shenandoah) said: "Lt. Gov. John Hager was the quintessential Virginia gentleman, and public servant. His life was lived in service to our country and our Commonwealth. From the first moment he took the gavel in the Senate chamber, John Hager showed that he was above politics, and put the good of the Commonwealth ahead of all."