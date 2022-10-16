Youngkin stumps for Kari Lake in Arizona, who embraced Trump's 2020 election lies

Youngkin's appearances in Arizona and Oregon add to his ever-growing list of states he has visited on behalf of Republicans in the 2022 elections.

NORFOLK, Va. — Less than three weeks before Election Day, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is continuing his cross-country trek to campaign for fellow Republicans running in competitive governor races.

The Republican governor stumped for Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake Wednesday, appearing at campaign rallies in Tucson and Scottsdale, as well as fundraising events.

During his speeches, Youngkin touched upon many of the themes he campaigned on during the 2021 governor's race, including parents' rights, COVID-19 restrictions and critical race theory.

"They weren't teaching critical math, and critical science, and critical reading, they were teaching politics in the classroom," Youngkin proclaimed to the Scottsdale crowd. "We woke up in Virginia and said enough, enough, enough."

Lake has garnered controversy for echoing former President Donald Trump's false claims of election fraud and for declining to commit to accepting this year's election results if she loses.

In an interview with CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday, Lake said she will "win the election" and "accept that result." When asked if she would accept the result if she lost, she repeated the same thing.

Youngkin's appearances with Lake came a day after he stumped for the Republican gubernatorial candidate in Oregon, Christine Drazan, who is presenting an unusually strong campaign in a traditionally Democratic state.

After Youngkin campaigned for Drazan at a rally outside Portland, he shared a tweet comparing the Oregon governor's race with the election he won in Virginia last year.

"Oregonians are ready for a leader who wants to keep schools open, keep the streets safe, and keep their money in their pockets," Youngkin wrote. "That’s what we've done in Virginia, and it’s what [Christine Drazan] is going to do in Oregon as your next Governor."

Oregonians are ready for a leader who wants to keep schools open, keep the streets safe, and keep their money in their pockets.



That’s what we've done in Virginia, and it’s what @ChristineDrazan is going to do in Oregon as your next Governor.



Grab 10 friends go out and vote! pic.twitter.com/EIIl1fzZpq — Glenn Youngkin (@GlennYoungkin) October 19, 2022

Youngkin's appearances in Arizona and Oregon add to his growing list of states he has visited on behalf of Republicans in the 2022 elections, including Paul LePage in Maine, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Joe Lombardo in Nevada.

Kristin Davison, a political advisor to Youngkin, shared a statement with 13News Now on Wednesday highlighting the governor's campaigning out of state, while noting he plans to help in Virginia, too.

"It's clear that Christine Drazan and Kari Lake have the momentum," Davison wrote. "Over 2,000 Oregonians showed up last night to hear Christine Drazan and Governor Glenn Youngkin because they are excited about a new direction for their state."

Gianni Snidle, a spokesperson for the Democratic Party of Virginia, shared a statement criticizing Youngkin's campaigning, accusing him of aligning with Trump and suggesting that he's running for president.

"Governor Youngkin has left Virginia in the rearview mirror and is going full MAGA mode," Snidle wrote. "Campaigning with extremists like Kari Lake, who won't accept the results of her own election or the 2020 election, is a clear indication of where his loyalties lie – the MAGA base."

In late September, Youngkin defended his trips to battleground states to 13News Now, saying states led by Republican governors have out-performed Democratic states in recovering from the pandemic.

"I’m helping candidates in states that feel a lot like Virginia, states where Joe Biden won by 5-10 points," he added.

13News Now asked Davison if Youngkin agrees with Lake's controversial comments. She referred to a recent Washington Examiner article, where Youngkin talked about his disagreements with those who deny the 2020 election.

Youngkin doesn't publicize out-of-state campaigning

13News Now tracked at least eight out-of-state political visits Youngkin has made in the last four months. The governor's office does share his work schedule with the public and press every weekday, but these trips were not listed in those itineraries.

Davison previously told 13News Now that Youngkin is aiming to replicate his success in Virginia's 2021 election, where he became the first Republican since 2009 to be elected governor, with other candidates.

His out-of-state campaigning started amid speculation that he will seek higher office beyond Virginia, just over nine months since taking office.

In interviews with Fox News and WJLA-TV, the ABC-affiliated news station in Washington, D.C. earlier this year, he didn't rule out the possibility of a 2024 presidential run but suggested he's still focused on his current job.

Here's a cross-reference of Youngkin's real-life campaign trail and his public-facing schedule.

Saturday, July 9 – Keynote speaker at Nebraska GOP convention

No schedule, because this was a weekend

Saturday, Aug. 27 – Michigan, supporting Tudor Dixon

No schedule, because this was a weekend

1 p.m., Virginia Beach, Governor Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin present the Spirit of Virginia award

"No Public Events Scheduled"

Friday, Sept. 23 – Live appearance at Texas Tribune Festival

"No Public Events Scheduled"

8 a.m., Richmond, Governor Glenn Youngkin receives briefing from Secretary of Commerce and trade Caren Merrick

9:30 a.m., Richmond, Governor Glenn Youngkin receives briefing from Secretary of the Commonwealth Kay Cole James

11:30 a.m., South Boston Va., Governor Glenn Youngkin makes VEDP Economic Development announcement

Tuesday, Oct. 18 – Oregon, supporting Christine Drazan

9 a.m., Richmond, Governor Glenn Youngkin receives briefing from Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick

10:15 a.m., Richmond, Governor Glenn Youngkin receives briefing from Secretary of Finance Stephen Cummings

12 p.m., Richmond, Governor Glenn Youngkin attends community blood drive

1 p.m., Lakeside, Governor Glenn Youngkin delivers remarks to Virginia Board of Visitors

Wednesday, Oct. 19 – Arizona, supporting Kari Lake