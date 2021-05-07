GOP seeks a candidate that can end its exile in Virginia

Virginia Republicans hoping to break a 12-year losing streak are meeting to choose their nominee for governor.

FALLS CHURCH, Va. — Virginia Republicans hoping to break a 12-year losing streak are meeting this weekend to choose their nominee for governor.

Four candidates, Amanda Chase, Kirk Cox, Pete Snyder and Glenn Youngkin, all have a shot at winning the nomination at a unique “unassembled convention” in which few pundits feel comfortable declaring a clear favorite.

More than 53,000 delegates will cast ballots Saturday. Virginia is the only state this year with an open-seat race for governor.