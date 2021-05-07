x
GOP seeks a candidate that can end its exile in Virginia

Virginia Republicans hoping to break a 12-year losing streak are meeting to choose their nominee for governor.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this May 17, 2013, file photo, candidate for Governor of Virginia, Pete Snyder, center, gestures as he talks to delegates during the opening of the Virginia Republican convention in Richmond, Va. The top GOP contenders for governor in Virginia say “election integrity” is a high priority. The candidates say change is needed to restore credibility to the voting process, whether that involves tightening voter ID laws, making the Department of Elections politically independent, or cleaning up voter rolls. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

FALLS CHURCH, Va. — Virginia Republicans hoping to break a 12-year losing streak are meeting this weekend to choose their nominee for governor.

Four candidates, Amanda Chase, Kirk Cox, Pete Snyder and Glenn Youngkin, all have a shot at winning the nomination at a unique “unassembled convention” in which few pundits feel comfortable declaring a clear favorite. 

More than 53,000 delegates will cast ballots Saturday. Virginia is the only state this year with an open-seat race for governor. 

As a result, politicos across the country are keeping a close eye on the race, which could provide an indication of whether candidates can secure a nomination in the GOP without a full-throated embrace of former President Donald Trump.

