Youngkin plans campaign blitz for Jen Kiggans, other Virginia US House candidates

NORFOLK, Va. — With just a few weeks to Election Day, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is planning a campaign blitz for Republican House candidates across the state, including Jen Kiggans in the 2nd Congressional District.

Kristin Davison, a political advisor for Youngkin, shared that the governor will focus on Virginia's 2nd, 7th and 10th Districts, along with stops for several incumbent Republican candidates.

Youngkin will make a minimum of 20 stops across those districts and chip in a minimum of $650,000 to help the candidates, she said.

To move in that direction, Davison said Youngkin moved money to his federal Empowering Virginia Parents PAC, which will target people who voted for him in 2021 but aren't engaged in this election cycle.

"The goal will be to target these voters and encourage them to keep the movement the governor started last year going," Davison wrote in an e-mail to 13News Now.

Another strategy of Youngkin's will be pushing voters to cast their ballots early for Republican candidates across Virginia, starting with an event for 7th District nominee Yesli Vega on Monday.

Davison said most of these get-out-the-vote events will be called "Rally Virginia" events and that Youngkin's state-level PAC, Spirit of Virginia, will host them over the next month.

His support comes as Kiggans seeks to unseat Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria, who is running for a third term in a hotly contested race that could determine party control of the House.

Several political forecasters, including the Cook Political Report and Sabato's Crystal Ball, consider the race in Virginia's 2nd District, which covers much of Hampton Roads and all of the Eastern Shore, to be a tossup.

Youngkin's push isn't the first time he lent support to Kiggans in this race. He recently appeared in an ad entitled "I'm With Jen," where he positioned her candidacy as an extension of his victory in the 2021 gubernatorial election.

Youngkin's could provide a boost to Kiggans' campaign, considering that he won Virginia's 2nd District by 11 points, according to data from the Virginia Public Access Project.