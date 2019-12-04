RICHMOND, Va. — Governor Northam announced on Friday a $350,000 Community Development Block Grant for Sussex County.

The grant will be used to help Superb Solutions for You, Inc. with the revitalization of the old Evans lumber yard located in the Town of Waverly.

The grant will support the company's $2.3 million new facility that will create at least 15 full-time jobs. The Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation previously announced a Rail Industrial Access grant to assist the project as well.

“The Community Development Block Grant program continues to be an important tool to assist localities in addressing critical needs, while also fostering regional economic and community development,” said Governor Northam. “This funding will support an exciting project in the Town of Waverly that is creating jobs for Virginians and helping build cleaner and more sustainable communities across our Commonwealth.”

The project consists of improvements to off-site infrastructure and building exterior for the operation of a water treatment chemical manufacturing facility.

Community Development Block Grants are designed to support economic development activities, particularly those creating employment opportunities for low- and moderate-income persons.

RELATED: New 'Walking Dead' spinoff to film in Virginia this summer

RELATED: Poll: Scandals cause state leaders' disapproval to skyrocket

RELATED: Virginia First Lady announces farm-to-school goal, connecting schools to Virginia growers

RELATED: Virginia's draft Chesapeake Bay Restoration Plan released