RICHMOND, Va. — Governor Ralph Northam on Friday announced an agreement that represents the largest contract that any state has negotiated to buy renewable energy to power state government.

This state contract will ensure that by 2022, 30 percent of the electricity consumed by state agencies and institutions in Virginia comes from renewable sources, meeting an ambitious goal the Governor set forth last month in Executive Order Forty-Three.

The agreement with Dominion Energy includes 75 megawatts of wind energy from Apex Clean Energy, in what will be Virginia’s first-ever onshore wind farm. Northam said Apex Clean Energy is working with state and local authorities to develop the Rocky Forge wind energy project in Botetourt County.

“With this landmark contract, Virginia is leading by example and demonstrating how states can step up to combat climate change and advance a clean energy economy,” said Governor Northam. “Moving our Commonwealth toward cleaner, renewable energy will require innovation, bold commitments, and diverse partnerships. Today’s announcement follows an historic month for renewable energy in Virginia—I am proud that this agreement will help us achieve our clean energy targets and secure a healthier environment for future generations.”

Executive Order Forty-Three sets new statewide clean energy goals for the Commonwealth, including having 30 percent of Virginia’s electric system powered from renewable sources by 2030, and 100 percent of electricity coming from carbon-free sources by 2050.

Dominion Energy said the projects will have no impact on customer rates.

"We share Governor Northam's goal for a cleaner energy future here in Virginia. Working to achieve this goal is the right thing to do for our customers, for communities we serve, for employees and for our business," said Dominion Energy Chairman, President and CEO Thomas F. Farrell, II. "Partnerships like this one are vital to reducing carbon emissions, and we're proud to be able to work with the Commonwealth to provide clean energy for its operations across Virginia."

The Commonwealth has worked with Dominion Energy to begin construction of the first offshore wind project in federal waters, consisting of two six-megawatt wind turbines. The demonstration project is set to be completed by the end of next year.

