Gov. Northam signs more of this year's bills into law

RICHMOND, Va. — Democratic Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has signed another batch of bills into law, including a measure that aims to boost the sale of electric vehicles and one permitting the removal of a statue of segregationist Harry F. Byrd Sr. from Capitol Square.

Northam’s office announced Friday morning that he had acted on over a dozen more bills as he makes his way through this year’s legislative work.

Also among them was a bill allowing Virginians who rely on Medicaid to receive up to a 12-month prescription of birth control.