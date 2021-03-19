x
Gov. Northam signs more of this year's bills into law

Gov. Ralph Northam signed another batch of bills into law, including a measure that aims to boost the sale of electric vehicles and one that removes the Byrd statue.
Credit: AP
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam talks at a COVID-19 vaccination event at Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Va., on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (Dean Hoffmeyer/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. — Democratic Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has signed another batch of bills into law, including a measure that aims to boost the sale of electric vehicles and one permitting the removal of a statue of segregationist Harry F. Byrd Sr. from Capitol Square. 

Northam’s office announced Friday morning that he had acted on over a dozen more bills as he makes his way through this year’s legislative work. 

Also among them was a bill allowing Virginians who rely on Medicaid to receive up to a 12-month prescription of birth control. 

Next month, the Democrat-controlled General Assembly will reconvene to consider any vetoes or amendments Northam proposes.

