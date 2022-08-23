Gov. Youngkin to campaign for out-of-state Republicans in midterms amid 2024 speculation

A political advisor to Youngkin confirmed a report that he will stump for gubernatorial candidates, including Joe Lombardo in Nevada and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is planning to hit the campaign trail on behalf of fellow Republicans across the country ahead of the midterm elections.

Kristin Davison, a political advisor to Youngkin, confirmed a Politico report that he will stump for gubernatorial candidates out of state, including Joe Lombardo in Nevada and incumbent Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp.

Davison, who works for the GOP consulting firm Axiom Strategies, said Youngkin aims to replicate his success in Virginia's 2021 election, where he became the first Republican since 2009 to be elected governor.

"He started a movement in Virginia last fall when he brought Virginians together around his campaign that was focused on making Virginia the best place to live, work, and raise," Davison said in a statement to 13News Now. "He looks forward to bringing the spirit of Virginia to these states, especially blue states that will turn red."

Tate Mitchell, a spokesperson for Kemp's reelection campaign, also confirmed Youngkin will stump for the Georgia governor, but he didn't have any other information to share.

Youngkin's plans for the midterms come amid increased speculation that he will seek higher office beyond Virginia, just over seven months since taking office.

In recent interviews with Fox News and WJLA-TV, the ABC-affiliated news station in Washington, D.C., he didn't rule out the possibility of a 2024 presidential run while suggesting he's still focused on his current job.

In addition to his upcoming appearances, Youngkin already visited Nebraska, Colorado and Michigan for Republican events earlier in the summer.

After 13News Now reached out, Democratic Party of Virginia Spokesperson Gianni Snidle shared a statement criticizing Youngkin's campaign plans:

"It’s clear that Governor Youngkin’s presidential aspirations outweigh his duties as Governor. While the Governor is campaigning for known conspiracy theories, anti-abortion radicals, and corrupt politicians, the work in Virginia is at a standstill.