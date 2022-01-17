Gov. Youngkin delivers first address to Virginia General Assembly

Youngkin made his speech to a split legislative branch just two days after taking office.

VIRGINIA, USA — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin delivered his first address to the General Assembly on Monday afternoon, laying out his priorities for this year's legislative session.

Youngkin made his speech to a split legislative branch just two days after taking office. Even though Republicans have a slim majority in the Virginia House of Delegates, he will have to work with the Democratic majority in the Virginia Senate to get his agenda passed.

Youngkin struck a tone of unity, telling lawmakers, "We’re all part of Team Virginia" but also expressed his belief that Republican leaders have the mandate for "a new vision for the future."

"After years of fractured politics, a deadly pandemic, lives and livelihoods lost, soaring mental health incidents and drug overdoses, rising crime rates, ever-increasing costs for housing, food and fuel, Virginians have sent us here to turn the page," Youngkin said.

You can watch Gov. Youngkin's address below:

Here's a recap of what Youngkin proposed to the Virginia General Assembly:

Raising education standards, starting 20 charter schools

Youngkin outlined his proposals for education, calling it "the key to opportunity." But he said he believes Virginia schools haven't lived up to their reputation.

He called on the General Assembly to raise education standards "from the lowest to the highest in the nation." He also proposed the following:

$150 million to start 20 new charter schools in Virginia

Pay raises for teachers

School safety changes, including training educators to see signs of trafficking and putting school resource officers on every campus

Youngkin also spoke against critical race theory, which is not a part of Virginia's curriculum standards, arguing that children shouldn't be taught everything "through the lens of race."

An end to mask and COVID-19 vaccine mandates

During his speech, Youngkin strongly encouraged people to get a COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot but said he doesn't want it to be mandated.

"The vaccine will not only help keep people out of the hospital, it will also keep people working, earning a paycheck and growing our economy, something that has to remain a top priority for us all," Youngkin said.

Youngkin also touted his executive order that allows parents to opt-out of mask mandates in schools, calling it "a matter of individual liberty."

In response to Youngkin's order, several school divisions across Hampton Roads said they are awaiting more guidance from the state before making changes to COVID-19 policies.

Repealing regulations, cutting taxes for Virginians

Youngkin described the state of the Commonwealth as "not what it should be," saying Virginians are experiencing the impact of "high costs and high taxes, and an increased regulatory burden."

He proposed several changes he said would foster job growth, including repealing regulations, and investments for mega-sites, infrastructure projects and broadband internet.

He also proposed suspending a gas tax increase for a year, eliminating the grocery tax and doubling the standard deduction on personal income tax.

He threatened to veto any bill that requires unionization, saying he believes in right-to-work.

Last year, CNBC ranked Virginia as America’s Top State for Business, citing the state's "strong workforce and a solid education system."

Virginia is also seeing a falling unemployment rate but a smaller labor force.

Funding for law enforcement

Youngkin advocated for more funding for law enforcement agencies, citing a "culture of lawlessness" and "violent crime on the rise." His proposals include:

Pay raises for troopers, sheriffs' deputies and corrections officers

$100 million from American Rescue Plan funds for training and equipment grants

$26 million to fund police departments in localities that are already increasing funding

At least $5 million for Operation Cease Fire, a community violence intervention program

A Virginia State Police (VSP) report shows the state experienced a 1.9% decrease in violent crime offenses in 2020 compared to 2019.

According to VSP, 15,713 violent crime offenses were reported in 2020 compared to 16,018 violent crime offenses in 2019. The 2021 report hasn't been published yet.

'More responsive, more efficient, and more transparent' government

Youngkin vowed to make the state government "more responsive, more efficient and more transparent" by leaning on his private sector experience.

"I’ll admit I’ve never run a government agency. But I know something about running a business," Youngkin said. "And we’re going to bring business efficiency to government bureaucracy."

He pointed out his appointment of a Commonwealth Chief Transformation Officer to make changes to bureaucracy. He also promised improvements for the Department of Motor Vehicles and the Virginia Employment Commission.

Protecting Virginia's environment

Youngkin said his administration will work to protect and promote Virginia's natural beauty. Some of his proposals include:

Continuing cleanup efforts for the Chesapeake Bay

Creating the Coastal Virginia Resiliency Authority to combat sea-level rise

Funding best management practices on farms to protect soil and water

Two days before the address, Youngkin executive order aimed at withdrawing from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI), a regional market that seeks to cap and reduce carbon dioxide emissions from the power sector.

Youngkin also tapped Andrew Wheeler, the former administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), as Virginia’s secretary of natural resources.

The Associated Press reports that more than 150 former EPA employees urged the Virginia Senate to oppose Wheeler's nomination.

How other leaders responded

Speaker of the House of Delegates Todd Gilbert praised Youngkin's speech as "exactly what Virginia needed to hear."

"It was an upbeat, positive, forward looking overview of our shared vision for the future of our Commonwealth," Gilbert said in a statement. He added that House Republicans are ready to help Youngkin fulfill his campaign promises.

But Eileen Filler-Corn, the House Democratic leader, said Youngkin's rhetoric doesn't match his actions. She also disagreed with Youngkin's order on masks in schools.

"While the governor speaks of unity and moderation, the substance of his administration and its proposals have been anything but," Filler-Corn said in a response video.

Tonight I delivered a response to Governor Youngkin’s first State of the Commonwealth Address. @GovernorVA is out of step with the values of Virginians and his actions in his first days speak far louder than the words we heard tonight. pic.twitter.com/ZQ3GnH07hQ — Eileen Filler-Corn (@EFillerCorn) January 17, 2022

Louise Lucas, the Virginia Senate's president pro tempore, expressed doubts about Republicans and Democrats working together.

"Working together requires both sides to compromise, and so far I haven't seen anything from the Governor's actions that match his words," Lucas said in a tweet.