Special election set for Virginia's 4th Congressional District

This comes in the aftermath of the death of longtime Democrat Rep. Donald McEachin in November.
RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced that a special election has been set for Feb. 21, 2023, to fill Virginia's 4th Congressional District seat.

The governor's announcement comes in the aftermath of the passing of longtime Rep. Donald McEachin, who died on Nov. 28.

McEachin was first elected to represent the district in 2016. 

He had been re-elected this election cycle but passed away from complications associated with colorectal cancer several weeks later. He had been dealing with the illness since 2013. 

Now, those who are interested in running to fill the seat can file to do so by Dec. 23.

To learn more about the process, click here to visit the Virginia Department of Elections website.

