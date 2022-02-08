Gov. Youngkin says Virginia protects same-sex marriage. But the law isn't clear.

If the Supreme Court hypothetically overturns same-sex marriage, Virginia's defunct constitutional ban could become legal again.

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is about potential rulings from the Supreme Court. It aired on June 27.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is facing criticism from Democrats after saying same-sex marriage is legally protected in the state, despite a defunct ban in the state's constitution.

Youngkin made the comment on the CBS show "Face the Nation" Sunday morning when Correspondent Robert Costa asked about the Supreme Court's potential moves on same-sex marriage, in wake of the recent overturning of the abortion rights case Roe v. Wade.

"In Virginia, we actually do protect same-sex marriage in Virginia. That's the law in Virginia and therefore as Governor of Virginia, we protect same-sex marriage," Youngkin told Costa.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger (VA-07) criticized Youngkin's remarks, saying he "either doesn’t know Virginia’s constitution or he’s lying & assuming we won’t notice."

She was referring to the now-defunct section of the Virginia Constitution that requires the state and localities to recognize marriage as "a union between one man and one woman."

A federal court struck down both the statutory and constitutional bans in the 2014 Bostic v. Schaefer case, but the legal language is still part of the state's constitution. (Statutory laws are ones written by lawmakers as opposed to laws within the Virginia Constitution).

Since the Supreme Court overturned abortion rights, political experts have speculated that the high court will overturn other landmark decisions, including Obergefell v. Hodges. That's the 2015 case that legalized same-sex marriage nationwide.

If the Supreme Court did that, there's a possibility Virginia's constitutional ban could become legal again, since Virginia's constitutional law is supreme over statutory law.

Youngkin's spokesperson Macaulay Porter said the governor was referring to Senate Bill 17 and House Bill 1490 in his "Face the Nation" interview. Those laws repealed statutory prohibitions on same-sex marriages and civil unions but didn't touch upon constitutional law.

"Same sex marriage is the law of the land in Virginia and as governor of Virginia, he will abide by and enforce the law," Porter told 13News Now.

But Spanberger believes a repeal of the defunct ban is needed because same-sex marriage rights have only been protected by court cases.

Here’s the thing-> Virginia has a constitutional ban on same sex marriage & it has only been court cases that have protected marriage equality here.

Last year, before Republicans retook control of the Virginia House, the General Assembly (which is comprised of both the House of Delegates and Senate) approved an amendment to remove the marriage ban, but it would have needed to pass both chambers -- twice -- before going to a public vote, the Washington Post reported.

A Virginia House subcommittee ultimately voted against the amendment on its second go-around back in February.

Spanberger argued that Democrats need to hold the Senate and retake the House in the 2023 General Assembly elections to restart the process of repealing the ban.

In that case, because the amendment process takes two years, the earliest the ban could be removed is 2026, according to Virginia State Sen. Louise Lucas.

Porter acknowledged the process for constitutional amendments in Virginia but didn't say if Youngkin would support or oppose a repeal of the defunct ban.

"The process for amending the Constitution is driven by the legislature and is outlined in Article XII of the Virginia Constitution," Porter said.

13News Now reached out to Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares' office to see where he stands on the defunct ban and if it could become legal again.

In response to Youngkin's remarks, Equality Virginia Executive Director Narissa Rahaman sent 13News Now the following statement:

“Either Governor Youngkin hasn’t read the Virginia Constitution, or he is trying to pull a fast one on Virginians, including those in his own party, who support marriage equality. Thanks to Obergefell v. Hodges, marriage equality is the law of the land in all 50 states. But Virginia still has a constitutional amendment banning same-sex marriage. Any attempt to overturn the SCOTUS’ landmark 2015 ruling will have a devastating effect on LGBTQ+ couples who wish to marry and call Virginia home.