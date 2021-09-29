Lawmakers working to avert shutdown, economist says closure would be painful

The government would shutdown at midnight on Thursday if lawmakers don't come to an agreement.

WASHINGTON — The clock is ticking.

With the end of the fiscal year coming at midnight Thursday, and without some new spending bill, government funding will expire, triggering a government shutdown.

Old Dominion University Economics Professor Bob McNab says a shutdown is never a good thing.

"We know what that looks like here in Hampton Roads," he said. "A number of federal workers will go home. They will hunker down. They will stop spending That will bleed through the general economy. And the longer the shutdown persists, the greater the drag it will be on the economy in Hampton Roads.

But, Senate Democrats remain hopeful a shutdown can be averted.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said a plan that would fund the government through December 3 is close to approval.

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Virginia) is upbeat.

"Democrats have the majority now in both houses and the White House," he said. "And I'll just tell you, we are not going to let the government shut down and we are not going to default our debt for the first time in history."

If a resolution passes the Senate, the House of Representatives could vote quickly to send the measure to President Joe Biden to sign into law before the shutdown goes into effect.