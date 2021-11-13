'You all stood up for our children' | Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin holds 'Thank You Rally' for Loudoun Co. supporters

The rally was held outside Loudoun County Public School headquarters.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — Virginia Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin took the stage in Loudoun County once again Saturday evening to thank supporters for their vote as part of a "Thank you Rally."

“I have to tell you I am so honored to have the opportunity to go work for you," Youngkin said to dozens of his supporters.

Dozens of his supporters withstood the November chill to have a chance to meet the man they elected.

“We just feel so much hope," Loudoun County parent Laurie Avila said. "We were a first-class education system and I think we’re going to get that back under his leadership.”

Saturday's rally was in the parking lot of the Loudoun County Public School headquarters, a fact that was not lost on the crowd of parents.

"You had the eyes of the nation on you because you all stood up for our children," Youngkin said. "You all started something right here that spread across the Commonwealth, across the nation, and then Virginians stood up and voted on your behalf. You all did this. Thank you so much.”

Youngkin has taken the stage pic.twitter.com/P15Tj6njTh — Kolbie Satterfield (@KolbieReports) November 13, 2021

The newly elected governor vowed to get the cost of living down, cut taxes, and focus on education, calling himself the education governor.

"We are going to reestablish high expectations in our schools, we are going to fund in the highest education budget raising salaries, investing in facilities, funding special education, and we are going to launch charter schools so fast that Virginian’s heads are going to spin," Youngkin said.

The newly elected governor also said politics would stay out of the classroom to a crowd of parents that have made education one of the biggest issues in Virginia politics.

“We’re going to make sure our children are taught how to think as opposed to what to think," Youngkin said. "But I will tell you, we will not be teaching critical race theory in our schools.”