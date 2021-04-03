Governor Northam endorses Norfolk Delegate Jay Jones for Attorney General

This is Northam's first endorsement in the 2021 state election cycle. He formally backed Jones citing "it is time for a new generation of leaders to take the reins."

NORFOLK, Va. — Governor Ralph Northam is putting his weight behind Norfolk Delegate and Attorney General candidate Jay Jones in the upcoming state elections.

Northam formally endorsed Delegate Jones for Attorney General, according to Jones' campaign Thursday morning.

Jones is a representative in the House of Delegates who serves the 89th District, which consists of parts of Norfolk.

The governor pointed to Jones' steadfast efforts to reform criminal justice in the commonwealth. He released the following statement:

“We have made lasting progressive change over the last four years from Medicaid Expansion to abolishing the death penalty to criminal justice reform, but it is time for a new generation of leaders to take the reins. Jay Jones has stood with me every step of the way in our journey to make Virginia a more just and equitable place to live. He has been my partner as we have worked to change our Commonwealth. He also understands the deep scars of racism and will represent the diversity of our Commonwealth. That is why I’m honored to endorse him in his race for Attorney General.

As a state delegate, Jay has led from the front in fighting for long overdue justice reform, prioritizing our consumers, and protecting our environment. As the son and grandson of Civil Rights leaders, and a descendant of enslaved Americans, Jay knows firsthand the kind of leadership it takes to bring about the change we seek across this Commonwealth, and I look forward to having him as our next Attorney General.”

Jones began serving in the Virginia House of Delegates after winning an election in 2017. Since then, he's served on several committees, including General Laws, Finance, House Appropriations, Transportation, and Counties, Cities and Towns.

Jones' campaign website lists him as a proponent of expanding Medicaid, increasing minimum wage and establishing urban anti-poverty initiatives. He works on a youth commission, and the board for criminal justice services.

He's up against incumbent Mark Herring who is running again to maintain his position. Both are vying for the Democratic nomination. Herring is a former state senator who won his first election to become attorney general in 2013. He was re-elected in 2017.