RICHMOND, Va. — As lawmakers prepare to convene on Wednesday for the first General Assembly session of 2020, Governor Northam, alongside other legislators, has a plan to advance certain measures in the statehouse.
These measures are all a part of an 11-point Virginia 2020 Plan that the governor wants to put at the forefront of the session for lawmakers to focus on and work to pass.
A few legislators, including Senator Mamie Locke who represents parts of Hampton Roads, announced the plan that includes advancing the proposals below:
- Pass the Equal Rights Amendment.
- Restore women's reproductive rights.
- Expand affordable housing.
- Ban discrimination in housing and employment.
- Raise the minimum wage.
- Make voting easier.
- Reform criminal justice.
- Advance common-sense gun safety measures.
- Fight climate change, protect natural resources.
- Increase education funding.
- Expand transit and broadband.
You can read more about those proposals here.
RELATED: Virginia senator introduces bill proposing firearm safety classes in school
RELATED: Sweeping changes expected as Virginia Democrats take control
RELATED: Governor Ralph Northam wants to make voting easier in Virginia
RELATED: Governor Ralph Northam signs sweeping executive actions expanding opportunities for disabled Virginians