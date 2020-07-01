RICHMOND, Va. — As lawmakers prepare to convene on Wednesday for the first General Assembly session of 2020, Governor Northam, alongside other legislators, has a plan to advance certain measures in the statehouse.

These measures are all a part of an 11-point Virginia 2020 Plan that the governor wants to put at the forefront of the session for lawmakers to focus on and work to pass.

A few legislators, including Senator Mamie Locke who represents parts of Hampton Roads, announced the plan that includes advancing the proposals below:

Pass the Equal Rights Amendment. Restore women's reproductive rights. Expand affordable housing. Ban discrimination in housing and employment. Raise the minimum wage. Make voting easier. Reform criminal justice. Advance common-sense gun safety measures. Fight climate change, protect natural resources. Increase education funding. Expand transit and broadband.

