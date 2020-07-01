RICHMOND, Va. — As lawmakers prepare to convene on Wednesday for the first General Assembly session of 2020, Governor Northam, alongside other legislators, has a plan to advance certain measures in the statehouse.

These measures are all a part of an 11-point Virginia 2020 Plan that the governor wants to put at the forefront of the session for lawmakers to focus on and work to pass.

A few legislators, including Senator Mamie Locke who represents parts of Hampton Roads, announced the plan that includes advancing the proposals below:

  1. Pass the Equal Rights Amendment.
  2. Restore women's reproductive rights.
  3. Expand affordable housing.
  4. Ban discrimination in housing and employment.
  5. Raise the minimum wage.
  6. Make voting easier.
  7. Reform criminal justice.
  8. Advance common-sense gun safety measures.
  9. Fight climate change, protect natural resources.
  10. Increase education funding.
  11. Expand transit and broadband.

You can read more about those proposals here.

