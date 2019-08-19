RICHMOND, Va. — Governor Ralph Northam sent a letter to members of the Virginia State Crime Commission on Monday.

It was sent ahead of the of their hearing on legislation introduced during the 2019 Special Session.

Governor Northam called the Special Session in June to address the emergency of gun violence in the Commonwealth; legislators voted to adjourn after 90 minutes and refer all legislation to the Crime Commission for further study.

"Virginians deserve action—and that is what I asked for when the General Assembly convened on July 9," Northam said in the letter. "Instead, legislators chose to adjourn ninety minutes after convening without hearing or debating a single bill, referring everything to the Crime Commission for further study."

On July 9, the Virginia General Assembly voted to adjourn until November. Republicans rejected Democrats' request to vote on a series of gun control measures.

The special session on gun violence had a chaotic start just before ending the same day.

Gov. Ralph Northam called the special session in response to the May 31 mass shooting in Virginia Beach in which a city employee killed a dozen people.

