Members of the VCDL traveled from all around the Commonwealth to discuss gun legislation with their lawmakers, as they've been doing on "Lobby Day" since 2002.

Before the gun rights rally began on the steps of the Virginia Capitol, members of the Virginia Citizens Defense League got right to business, making office visits to their lawmakers. They've done the same on every "Lobby Day" since 2002.

Curt Diemer of Lynchburg has made the trek to Richmond for dozens of Lobby Days, getting valuable face time with lawmakers. He said the meetings are worth more now, with four gun control measures on the table, three of which already passed in the Senate.

"My friends, the ones they’re most concerned about, is the one declaring areas gun-free zones," Diemer, said. "We go to a lot of festivals, and we’d hate to see a city arbitrarily name these as gun-free zones, because a lot of these ladies carry for their own protection."

Gov. Ralph Northam insists the proposed bills are not designed to strip away people’s freedoms, or their guns, but gun rights advocates feel their Second Amendment rights are at risk.

"I knew that we would have about 15 serious gun bills," Republican Senator Stephan Newman, from Lynchburg, said "And I was hoping they would be moderate, but thus far I’m more concerned about our freedoms being taken away, than the day I got here."

Other lobbyists left the State Capitol building disappointed, because representatives weren't there to talk to them.

"The whole thing is disappointing, that we have to come down here and support our rights." Roseanne Reddin of Williamsburg said.

Reddin said this year’s rally had the largest attendance she’s ever seen for Lobby Day.

"When it’s an issue of constitutionality, you’re bound to draw a crowd," she said

As a result of the proposed gun control bills, more than 100 Virginia towns have designated themselves as Second Amendment Sanctuaries, to block any legislation attempting to strip rights from gun owners. Diemer said he's collected 2,000 signatures on a petition to make Lynchburg a sanctuary, too.