Haitian native urging others to speak out about crisis on US-Mexico border

Yasmin Charles, a Norfolk resident who was born in Haiti, is urging others to speak out about the concerns along the border.

NORFOLK, Va. — President Joe Biden’s special envoy working in Haiti resigned due to recent deportations of Haitian migrants back to that country, according to the Associated Press.

A Norfolk woman is calling for support for the thousands of Haitian migrants camped along the U.S. Mexico Border in Del Rio, Texas

“It’s humiliating, it’s inhumane, it’s brutal. I cried yesterday, I cried the day before," said Navy Veteran and Haitian native Yasmin Charles.

Along with being a Navy veteran, Charles is an author and a Norfolk State University Graduate. Charles said she’s concerned about the way Border Patrol Agents have been treating the Haitian migrants.

“Seeing those white men on the horses chasing them like they were runaway slaves; to me, I feel I was looking at Derek Chauvin on a horse, not on the neck of a black man, this, but on a horse chasing their property," said Charles.

Charles said she wants the deportations to stop.

“Because really, what are they sending the Haitians back to? Our President was murdered in July and then we had an earthquake that followed, and the next day we had another natural disaster, which was a hurricane," Charles said. "We have corruption, we have gangs just controlling the streets."

Thursday, Charles asked other Haitians in Hampton Roads to voice their concerns.

“The Haitians here in Hampton Roads; most of us are prior military or current military. I have yet to see them stand up and speak up because we are serving this country. I gave America eight years of my life -- that's why I’m speaking up. I have yet to see any Haitians in this area speak up," said Charles.

Charles said she’ll continue to advocate for people from her home country and hope change happens in the United States.

“Haitian people should be treated with respect and dignity and our skin color should not have to determine whether we can have the freedom to be happy or not," said Charles.

The Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas has directed an immediate investigation into the treatment of Haitian migrants at the border.