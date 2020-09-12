x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

Politics

Hall, Hamilton leaving Cabinet as Cooper preps for 2nd term

Military and Veterans Affairs Secretary Larry Hall and Natural and Cultural Resources Secretary Susi Hamilton are leaving their jobs in the coming weeks.
Credit: AP
Democratic state Rep. Susi Hamilton watches election results at Ted's Fun on the River in Wilmington, N.C. on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2014. Hamilton is one of two members of North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper's Cabinet who will not remain in their posts as his second term begins next month, an announcement was made Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (Jason A. Frizzelle/The Wilmington Star-News via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. — Two members of North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s Cabinet won’t remain in their posts as his second term begins next month. 

The Democratic governor said on Tuesday that Military and Veterans Affairs Secretary Larry Hall and Natural and Cultural Resources Secretary Susi Hamilton are leaving their jobs in the coming weeks. 

Cooper didn’t immediately announce their successors, who like other Cabinet secretaries are subject to state Senate confirmation. 

Hamilton and Hall were state House members when Cooper picked them for his administration. 

Cooper also says the search for a permanent secretary of the Department of Information Technology has begun. 

Related Articles