Hampton NAACP protests Supreme Court's ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade

It's a decision that has sparked anger and outrage across the country. So, the organization is asking people to turn their anger into action.

HAMPTON, Va. — Monday night, the Hampton NAACP chapter protested the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The group said much of that action comes down to voting.

Michelle McFarland with Repro Rising VA said it’s not just abortion rights that have been stripped away by this decision.

"Your rights have been stripped. They are talking about stripping away privacy," she told the crowd of about 50 at Canaan Baptist Church.

State Senator Mamie Locke said there is an expectation that people will eventually stop protesting this and just live with the decision. She said that can’t happen.

"This is not just a moment," she said.

One woman spoke about getting Plan B at Planned Parenthood years ago. She said it was either pay $75 then or pay for raising a baby later on.

"We’re talking about our mothers and our sisters and our daughters. We’re talking about the basic womb of life here and how dare six individuals who weren’t even elected determine our options."

Hampton NAACP President Gaylene Kanoyton said it’s not just about Roe v. Wade, it’s about what could come next.

Justice Clarence Thomas said he wants to overturn other landmark cases that legalized same-sex marriage and contraception.

"This is a domino effect. It’s gonna spill into civil rights, civil liberties, and we want to be proactive and not reactive," Kanoyton said.