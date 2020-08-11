Hampton Roads Democrats describe the historic importance of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris

Some Democrats in Hampton Roads held a viewing party to see President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris address the nation last night.

HAMPTON, Va. — On Saturday, members from the Greater Hampton Roads Black Democrats held a viewing party to watch the acceptance speeches of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

The crowd was cheerful and teary-eyed during the speeches. Many of them recognizing history was being made as Harris will become the first woman and person of color to become vice president-elect in U.S. history.

"This means little girls that are Black and brown or Asian girls can look and realize that they, too, can become the president or vice president-elect of the United States," said President of the Greater Hampton Roads Black Democrats Gaylene Kanoyton.



Kanoyton expressed many African American women came out to vote in record numbers this year.



“This is showing that the trajectory of the country is changing," said Kanoyton.

13News Now political analyst Dr. Quentin Kidd said Harris will bring a culture shift in Washington D.C.

“At a time when our country is diverse as it's ever been and getting more diverse. Having diversity in those top offices--role models are really important and I think that’s part of the reason it’s historic and important," said Kidd.



“That you, too, can be either president or vice president of the United States of America. It’s no longer old boys club," said Kanoyton.

They both hope there's a peaceful transition of power between the two administrations.