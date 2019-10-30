RICHMOND, Va. — A nationwide group of state attorneys general and government agencies are fighting for equal pay by filing an amicus brief in a lawsuit that would maintain data collection practices that are vital in combating pay discrimination.

Virginia's Attorney General Mark Herring joined the fight.

In 2017, it was decided that the collection of pay data would stop from certain private employers that would be used as part of the effort to address the wage gap between men and women and people of different races and ethnicities.

In the amicus brief in National Women’s Law Center, et al. v. Office of Management and Budget, et al., Attorney General Herring and his colleagues explain how collecting that information is critical to tackling pay discrimination.

“It is inexcusable that such large gender and racial pay disparities continue to exist,” said Attorney General Herring. “Good data is key to identifying problems and crafting solutions, but instead of embracing the data, the Trump Administration is trying to stifle it. I am proud to stand with my colleagues and continue the fight for equal pay.”

If a Virginian believes they have been a subject of pay discrimination, they can file a complaint with Attorney General Herring’s Division of Human Rights by calling (804) 225-2292 or emailing Human_rights@oag.state.va.us.

Herring said the Federal law directs the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission to work with Fair Employment Practices Agencies to investigate and resolve claims of employment discrimination. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission relies on pay data to inform its investigation and civil rights enforcement efforts, publish reports on pay disparities to help close the wage gap, and identify trends that help employers better evaluate their pay policies and practices to ensure their compliance with the law.

