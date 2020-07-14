Head of historical group in Virginia resigns over posts

The Danville Register & Bee reports Danville Historical Society President Mark Joyner vacated his post Monday.

DANVILLE, Va. — The president of a historical society in Virginia has resigned from his position following racist comments about a statue depicting a Black man posted on his social media account.

The Danville Register & Bee reports Danville Historical Society President Mark Joyner vacated his post Monday.

His resignation came after racist posts calling for the removal of Richmond’s Rumors of War statue was posted on his Facebook account on Friday.

Joyner has denied writing the statements himself. He says a friend who borrowed his phone to make a call had accessed his account and wrote the comments.