Hearing on border security abruptly switches gears into January 6 missing texts

Homeland Security Inspector General Joseph Cuffari traveled to Capitol Hill to discuss law enforcement morale, but he faced questions on the 2021 Capitol riot.

WASHINGTON — It was supposed to be hearing about problems at the U.S. southern border.

Department of Homeland Security Inspector General Joseph Cuffari was called to testify Tuesday about his May survey of 9,300 DHS personnel to a House Oversight subcommittee dealing with national security, the border and foreign affairs.

The survey found that ongoing migrant surges have exacerbated law enforcement staffing issues along the border.

"They have developed an inability to continue to do what they consider to be their primary law enforcement function," Cuffari told the subcommittee.

The panel's chairman, Rep. Glenn Grothman (R-Wisconsin), called the findings "a catastrophe."

"The deteriorating conditions along the southwest border and mismanagement of resources have harmed law enforcement and made existing staffing challenges even worse," Grothman said.

But the hearing abruptly shifted gears into a host of other accusations about the inspector general himself.

Democrats on the subcommittee focused on the Cuffari's oversight of missing Secret Service text messages from the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Cuffari was appointed by former Republican President Donald Trump.

"Now, Mr. Cuffari is a witness who repeatedly refused to comply with this committee's request for meetings and information and he sought to block congressional oversight at every turn," Rep. Robert Garcia (D-California) said.

Added Rep. Stephen Lynch (D-Massachusetts): "We have not had the cooperation and the relationship of trust that we have had with other Inspectors General. And I regret that."

Rep.Clay Higgins (R-Louisiana) defended Cuffari.

"It's no surprise that the Biden Administration and my colleagues across the aisle don't like him because he's an honorable man that speaks the truth," he said.

The nonpartisan independent watchdog Project On Government Oversight has repeatedly called for Joseph Cuffari's firing over allegations he directed staff to remove reports of domestic abuse, sexual assault, and sexual harassment by Homeland Security agents.