x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

politics

Hearing set in suit over Robert E. Lee statue removal plan

The plaintiff is seeking a permanent injunction preventing its removal.
Credit: AP
The statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee is the only Confederate monument left on on Monument Avenue, Friday July 10, 2020, in Richmond, Va. The city of Richmond removed 11 Confederate monuments along Monument Avenue as well as other locations in the city. The Lee monument owned by the State of Virginia is scheduled to be removed after a court injunction is resolved. Plans to remove the statue include cutting it up into three pieces. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. — Attorneys are due back in court for a hearing in a lawsuit challenging Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s plan to remove a giant Confederate statue in Virginia’s capital city. 

State Attorney Gen. Mark Herring has asked the court to dissolve an existing injunction barring the removal of the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from Richmond's historic Monument Avenue. 

The injunction was issued in a lawsuit filed by descendant of two signatories to a 1890 deed that transferred the statue, pedestal and ground they sit on to the state. 

The plaintiff is seeking a permanent injunction preventing its removal.

RELATED: Attorney renews lawsuit over Lee statue removal plan

RELATED: Richmond prosecutor dismisses complaints against police

RELATED: Confederate statues stored at Richmond wastewater plant

RELATED: Plan: Richmond's Lee statue would be cut apart, reassembled