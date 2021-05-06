x
Higher penalties for rioting advance in North Carolina House

The measure was pushed personally on Thursday by House Speaker Tim Moore.
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo rioters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington. People charged in the attack on the U.S. Capitol left behind a trove of videos and messages that have helped federal authorities build cases. In nearly half of the more than 200 federal cases stemming from the attack, authorities have cited evidence that an insurrectionist appeared to have been inspired by conspiracy theories or extremist ideologies, according to an Associated Press review of court records. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. — Punishments for rioting in North Carolina would be increased and new criminal counts created for mayhem resulting in death in legislation approved by a House committee. 

The measure was pushed personally on Thursday by House Speaker Tim Moore. 

He cited both the destruction of property in cities linked to some demonstrations following the May 2020 death of George Floyd and the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 as reasons for the bill. 

Critics call the measure unnecessary and harsh and suggest this bill and others like it elsewhere are designed to quiet people seeking racial equity.

