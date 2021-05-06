Higher penalties for rioting advance in North Carolina House

The measure was pushed personally on Thursday by House Speaker Tim Moore.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Punishments for rioting in North Carolina would be increased and new criminal counts created for mayhem resulting in death in legislation approved by a House committee.

The measure was pushed personally on Thursday by House Speaker Tim Moore.

He cited both the destruction of property in cities linked to some demonstrations following the May 2020 death of George Floyd and the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 as reasons for the bill.