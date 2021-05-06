NC House OKs doing away with purchase permits to buy handgun

The North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association backed the pistol purchase permit repeal idea approved on Wednesday.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina’s long practice of county sheriffs granting permits to local residents before they can buy a handgun would end under legislation approved by the state House.

The North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association backed the pistol purchase permit repeal idea approved on Wednesday.

It says the permit system is now obsolete thanks to a robust national background check database.

Federal law requires licensed gun dealers to perform instant checks before someone can buy a gun. Sheriffs would still issue concealed weapons permits.

Repeal opponents say the permit process works well and saves lives.