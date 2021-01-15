House Speaker Nancy Pelosi endorses Terry McAuliffe for Virginia governor

Nancy Pelosi lauded McAuliffe's strong record when he served as Virginia's 72nd governor, including restoring voting rights to 173,000 Virginians.

Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi is putting her weight behind Terry McAuliffe in the race for Virginia governor.

Pelosi endorsed the former governor Friday.

She noted that McAuliffe had a strong record when he served as Virginia's 72nd governor. During that time, he restored voting rights to more than 173,000 Virginians and created hundreds of thousands of jobs.

McAuliffe and Pelosi worked together on several fronts over the years. Together, alongside former Attorney General Eric Holder, they co-founded the National Democratic Redistricting Committee. This group fought against attempts to gerrymander legislative districts during the upcoming 2021 redistricting process in dozens of states across the country.

Pelosi's campaign committee donated $100,000 to McAuliffe's campaign.