NORFOLK, Virginia — As the battle rages on in Washington between Democrats and Republicans over President Trump’s phone call with the Ukrainian president, 13News Now wanted to know how the impeachment inquiry will impact Virginia’s upcoming elections.

In the Commonwealth, every Senate and House seat is up for re-election in November.

13News Now Political Analyst Quentin Kidd said candidates at this point, don’t know how they can either use or avoid this issue to benefit their own campaign, which is why so many of them haven’t been vocal on social media.

“Most Delegate and State Senate candidates are probably going to say nothing because they don’t see the benefit of it,” said Kidd. “But there will probably be some that do make this a part of their campaigns because they’re trying to attract some of those federal voters to turn out in their State Senate or State House election.”

Kidd predicted we will hear more about impeachment as Democratic presidential candidates visit the Commonwealth.

“They anticipate Democrat success in November and they want to get some credit, they want to claim some credit,” said Kidd. “So the more a Democratic presidential candidate is in Virginia between now and election day, the more this impeachment issue is going to seep into Virginia elections for State House and State Senate."

