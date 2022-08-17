Virginia federal leaders react to signing of Inflation Reduction Act

Democrats are generally praising the landmark climate change and health care for its investments, while Republicans claim it won't actually help reduce inflation.

NORFOLK, Va. — After President Joe Biden signed the Democrats’ landmark climate change and health care bill Tuesday, leaders who represent Virginia at the federal level are weighing in.

The Inflation Reduction Act contains a large federal investment to fight climate change — some $375 billion over the decade — and would cap prescription drug costs at $2,000 out-of-pocket annually for Medicare recipients, the Associated Press reports.

It also would help an estimated 13 million Americans pay for health care insurance by extending subsidies provided during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bill passed through Congress amid steadfast Republican opposition and after months of negotiations in the Senate.

Democrats from the Commonwealth are generally praising the Inflation Reducation Act for its wide-ranging investments, while Republicans claim the law won't actually help reduce inflation.

'We're proud': US Sens. Warner, Kaine celebrate the law

After Biden signed the bill, both of Virginia's U.S. senators, Democrats Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, released the following statement:

“We’re proud that this law will lower the price of prescription drugs, reduce the deficit, bring down energy bills and fight climate change. We’re also glad that it will help ensure that miners suffering from black lung and their families get the care and benefits they deserve. We will continue to look for ways to support the health and well-being of our communities, decrease inflation, and lower costs for Virginians.”

Democratic US representatives support the legislation

Three Democrats in the House of Representatives, whose districts cover Hampton Roads and the Eastern Shore, are praising the Inflation Reduction Act.

After the House passed the bill, Rep. Elaine Luria from Virginia's 2nd Congressional District released a statement touting different aspects of the legislation:

“Rising prices have impacted working families across the country, and the Inflation Reduction Act will put money back into the pockets of Coastal Virginians by lowering health care costs, reducing energy prices, creating jobs, and fighting inflation. The Inflation Reduction Act will also combat climate change and invest in American energy to end our dependence on foreign energy sources like Russia and China. The Inflation Reduction Act delivers for Coastal Virginians in the short-term while making long-term investments to reduce the deficit and build a better future for generations of Americans.”

Rep. Bobby Scott from Virginia's 3rd Congressional District echoed Luria's thoughts, tweeting that the law will lower prescription drug prices, health care costs and energy costs.

"With the #InflationReductionAct, Democrats are taking action to lower costs for American families — and our bill is fully paid for by making big corporations pay their fair share in taxes," Scott said in a tweet Tuesday.

Rep. Donald McEachin from Virginia's 4th Congressional District said the Inflation Reduction Act isn't perfect, but will aid in fighting against climate change.

"This legislation includes several climate & EJ provisions that I have been advocating for throughout my time in Congress," McEachin tweeted. "It will help put us on a path to net-zero by 2050, protect public health, & address health inequities."

13News Now reached out to Republican Rep. Rob Wittman from Virginia's 1st Congressional District, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and the Republican Party of Virginia for comments on the legislation.