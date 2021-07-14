Virginia's senators hopeful about infrastructure bills on Capitol Hill

While there is a bipartisan bill in the works, U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine said Democrats are prepared to go it alone, if need be, on a larger measure which they support.

WASHINGTON — While U.S. Senators reached a general consensus when it comes to a bipartisan infrastructure bill for the country, they are are working to iron out the details.

Among the negotiators is Sen. Mark Warner (D-Virginia).

"We've put together the bipartisan group of 10 of us, and we've come up with a $579 billion investment in infrastructure on what's more traditionally hardcore infrastructure: roads, rail, water and sewer. Broadband is included in a level that's never been seen before, and in this legislation, we've made a once in a lifetime investment in making our electric grid much smarter," Warner said.

Aside from that legislation, there is a different, Democrats-only $3.5 trillion proposal focusing on combating climate change and addressing "human infrastructure." It includes everything from health care to child care to housing.

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Virginia) hopes Republicans support the bill, but he said Democrats are prepared to use "reconciliation," a legislative process to bypass a GOP filibuster, if that what it takes to get the job done.

"It is a tool that is available, and parties use when they are in the majority," Kaine explained. "So we've made plain to them during this entire negotiation and discussion, we are going to contemplate a reconciliation bill to do things that you're not willing to do."

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell opposes any effort by Democrats to pass the larger, multi-trillion infrastructure bill without Republicans.