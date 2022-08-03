Congresswoman Jackie Walorski, 2 staffers killed in car crash

Walorski represented Indiana's 2nd Congressional District.

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. — U.S. Congresswoman Jackie Walorski, R-Indiana, and two of her staff members were killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon in Elkhart County, Indiana.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy confirmed the news, saying Walorski's husband had been informed by the sheriff's office.

"She has returned home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ," McCarthy shared in a statement provided by Walorski's office. "Please keep her family in your thoughts and prayers."

CBS affiliate WSBT said the crash happened just after 12:30 p.m. on State Road 19 south of State Road 119.

The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office said a car traveled left of the center lane and collided head-on with an SUV Walorski was riding in, killing Walorski, 58, and two others in the vehicle, The Associated Press reported.

CBS Capitol Hill Producer Rebecca Kaplan said Walorski's district director, Zachery Potts, and communications director, Emma Thomson, were the two staffers who also died in the crash.

A 55-year-old woman driving the other car was also killed in the crash, the AP said, citing police.