James City County chooses former division commander as new police chief

The city's website says Eric Peterson has 26 years of police experience, is an Army veteran and has a master's degree in criminal justice.

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — Starting Tuesday, James City County has a new police chief: Eric Peterson.

Scott Stevens, the JCC county administrator, said Peterson brings "energy and enthusiasm" to the role.

“Mr. Peterson has extensive experience and a record of outstanding commitment to our community,” Stevens wrote.

A spokesperson for JCC said Peterson had 26 years of police experience under his belt - and he's also an Army veteran.

His last job within the department was as the Division Commander of the Police Department’s Support Services Division.

The announcement says the new chief has both bachelor's and master's degrees in Criminal Justice, passed the University of Richmond's Professional Executive Leadership School and graduated the FBI National Academy.