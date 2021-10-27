'An anomaly' | James City County responds to lawsuit over claims of 'delayed mail'

Election officials say roughly 4,500 absentee ballots have been distributed, and they've received roughly 60% of those back.

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — Calling this week a busy one, doesn't even do this Wednesday justice for Dianna Moorman, as the Director of Elections for James City County.

But now, a new issue has caught her attention.

“Obviously blinded as are the other localities embroiled in this," Moorman told 13News Now Wednesday.

The Democratic Party of Virginia is suing the U.S. Postal Service over claims of what they're calling "unscanned" ballots.

James City County is one of three areas listed in the lawsuit with what they call "egregious" delays, citing more than 1,000 unscanned ballots in the county.

But Moorman says there is more to the story.

“Something that occurred in the system that we had no control over," she said.

Moorman says an anomaly in the computer system created a discrepancy that was soon after fixed, but that she didn't learn about the lawsuit until after it was filed.

The lawsuit doesn't name the municipalities listed--including Portsmouth and Albemarle County--as defendants, but it does focus attention to the work of the election workers in these areas, Moorman says.

“I take exception to the fact that we were never reached out to by the party. It was us finding out after the fact," she said.

In years past, James City County officials say early voting made up roughly 10% of the total vote counts. Now, they're expecting that number to jump to about 60%.

Moorman worries the headlines of the lawsuit will cast doubt on voter confidence over an issue that's she says has since been fixed.

"There is already voter doubt, lack of confidence. You can’t get that back from the voters. From this point forward. They’ll say “Hey James City County, they were in that lawsuit for doing something wrong.'"