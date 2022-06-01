Rep. Luria to co-lead next Jan. 6 investigative committee hearing

Rep. Luria said she would "sleep just fine at night" if she loses her next election this November because of her involvement with the committee.

WASHINGTON — The January 6, 2021 attack has been called by some people the worst assault on the US Capitol since the War of 1812.

Pro-Trump protestors tried to disrupt the Constitutionally-mandated certification of Electoral College votes, in a failed effort to stop Joe Biden from being officially declared the victor of the November 2020 election he won by more than seven million popular votes.

"And we're going to be framing the events of January 6, the 187 minutes, what took place during that time, and really, the president's dereliction of duty, his lack of action," said Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Virginia, 2nd District).

Luria, who will co-lead Thursday night's hearing of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol, said the panel will continue laying out the actions of former President Donald Trump before, during and after the riot.

"Through our hearings, we've laid out that every lever of government was used in an attempt to try to undermine a free and fair election.," Luria said.

And, speaking of elections, if she loses hers' this November because of her involvement with this committee, Luria said that's ok.

"If I weren't to get re-elected because of my work on this committee, I would sleep just fine at night," she said. "I think it's incredibly important to be on the right side of history, to get to the bottom of the facts and make sure people understand what happened that day, and how dangerous it is moving forward. So, this is much bigger than if Elaine gets re-elected."

Former President Trump has called the committee among other things, "ridiculous," "treasonous," a "sham," and "illegally constituted."