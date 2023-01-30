Kiggans named to House Veterans Affairs Committee

WASHINGTON — There has been another important committee assignment for Rep. Jen Kiggans (R, VA-02).
The freshman Republican has been appointed to the House Veterans Affairs Committee.
Kiggans, who served 10 years in the Navy as a helicopter pilot, said she is "eager to get to work to improve the quality of life " for vets.
In a statement she said, "We must do better and ensure that the brave men and women who have served our country don't slip through the cracks."
Kiggans had already been named to the House Armed Services Committee as well as the House Natural Resources Committee.