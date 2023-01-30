Kiggans named to House Veterans Affairs Committee

The Virginia 2nd District representative says she's "eager" to help military veterans.

WASHINGTON — There has been another important committee assignment for Rep. Jen Kiggans (R, VA-02).

The freshman Republican has been appointed to the House Veterans Affairs Committee.

Kiggans, who served 10 years in the Navy as a helicopter pilot, said she is "eager to get to work to improve the quality of life " for vets.

In a statement she said, "We must do better and ensure that the brave men and women who have served our country don't slip through the cracks."