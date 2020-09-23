Jill Biden to visit Hampton Roads to meet with educators, military families

Joe Biden's wife, Jill Biden, will be in the region during the state's early voting period to talk with black educators and leaders and meet with military families.

NORFOLK, Va. — Jill Biden will be in Hampton Roads Thursday during the early voting period to speak with local leaders and educators and meet with military families.

Dr. Biden will be holding a listening session that morning with State Delegate Jeion Ward, who represents part of the city of Hampton.

The session will also include Virginia Education Association President Dr. James Fedderman and other leading black educators in the region.

Later in the day, she's scheduled to meet with military families from across the region. She'll head to Richmond right after.

Dr. Biden will be campaigning on behalf of her husband, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, and is expected to talk about how he and Senator Kamala Harris plan to respond to the pandemic and help working families.