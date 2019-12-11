ATLANTA — Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter is back in the hospital.

The Carter Center tweeted Monday night that the former president was admitted to Emory University Hospital for a procedure to relieve pressure on his brain. The pressure was caused by bleeding due to his recent falls, the center said.

The procedure will be performed Tuesday morning, they added.

"President Carter is resting comfortably, and his wife, Rosalynn, is with him," the center said in a statement.

The news comes after the former president suffered several recent falls. Last month, Carter fell in his home and suffered a minor pelvic fracture. For that injury, The Carter Center said he was admitted to the Phoebe Sumter Medical Center and was later released. His wife, Rosalynn Carter, made comments last week at a public event that he was doing "really well."

In another incident before that injury, also in October, the former president fell, leaving him with a black eye and 14 stitches. However, that didn't slow him down. The next day, Carter and his wife were in Nashville leading hundreds of volunteers in a Habitat for Humanity build.

Prior to that, in May, Carter had surgery for another broken hip. A spokesperson said he was leaving his home in Plains, Georgia to go turkey hunting when he fell.

At 95 years old, Carter is still very active. He often teaches Sunday School at Maranatha Baptist Church, also in Plains.

In fact, on Nov. 3, just days after falling, Carter sat on a motorized lift chair at the front of the sanctuary to teach a 45-minute lesson based on the Old Testament book of Job. More than 400 people were on hand in the main hall and smaller, overflow rooms where the lesson was shown on television.

However, because of his surgery, the church said President Carter will not be teaching at Sunday school this coming Sunday, Nov. 17. His niece will teach instead.

"Please continue to pray for him and his family," the church asked.

Jimmy Carter through the years Nov. 9, 2012 Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter shakes the hands of eager schoolchildren during his historic trip to Cuba in May 2002 Nobel Peace Prize Ceremony, Oslo City Hall, Dec. 10, 2002. Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter celebrates his 85th birthday and the grand reopening of the Jimmy Carter Library and Museum on Oct. 1, 2009. The museum underwent a multimillion-dollar renovation that included adding a large section devoted to his post-presidency. On Sept. 10, 2013, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter participates in an online video discussion about challenges facing global health. President-elect Jimmy Carter with his family during the celebration in Atlanta, Georgia Nov. 3, 1976, following his victory against incumbent, President Gerald Ford. (AP Photo) From left, former President Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, stand for the National Anthem at the Kennedy Center, Monday, March 21, 2011, in Washington, before the "All Together Now - A Celebration of Service" performance in honor of former President George H.W. Bush. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Pres. Jimmy Carter, left, Mrs. Rosalynn Carter, second from left, Vice Pres. Walter Mondale and Mrs. Joan Mondale, right, acknowledge applause while attending one of seven inaugural parties, Thursday, Jan. 20, 1977, Washington, D.C. At right is an unidentified Mondale son. (AP Photo) Former President Jimmy Carter gets a kiss from his wife Rosalynn as she introduces him during reopening ceremony for the newly designed Carter Presidential Library Thursday, Oct. 1, 2009 in Atlanta. Carter is also celebrating his 85th birthday. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) The Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church (EBC) hosted President Jimmy Carter, former First Lady Rosalynn Carter and members of the Carter family during its last Sunday morning worship service of the year. The Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church (EBC) hosted President Jimmy Carter, former First Lady Rosalynn Carter and members of the Carter family during its last Sunday morning worship service of the year.

