Judge denies Virginia ACLU's request to bar irritant use

Richmond Circuit Judge Beverly Snukals ruled Tuesday that granting the request would interfere with the ability of police to do their jobs.

RICHMOND, Va. — A judge has denied an emergency request by lawyers from the Virginia branch of the American Civil Liberties Union to bar police from using chemical irritants or other devices to disperse protesters.

The ACLU said in a statement they'll continue to pursue the lawsuit.