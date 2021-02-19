Judge dismisses Amanda Chase lawsuit over nominating contest

A judge struck down state Sen. Amanda Chase's lawsuit she filed against the GOP party to not have a mass convention to choose nominees for Virginia's state elections

The Republicans have a tentative plan for a statewide convention May 1 to choose nominees for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.

But mass gatherings remain banned for public health reasons and party leaders haven’t agreed on how to adjust. Chase wanted a judge to rule out an assembled convention.