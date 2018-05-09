RICHMOND, Va. (WVEC) — A judge ruled to strike independent candidate Shaun Brown's name from the 2nd Congressional District ballot on Wednesday.

"I have no doubt in my mind that there are instances of forgery," said Richmond Circuit Judge Gregory Rupe.

Earlier in the day, Judge Rupe ruled Rep. Scott Taylor did not have to testify in a lawsuit that accuses members of his campaign staff of forging signatures to help Brown get on the ballot.

Democrats sued state election officials to remove Brown from the Nov. 6 ballot in the competitive U.S. House race.

READ MORE: Result of petition signature investigation not expected before Election Day

Taylor, a Republican, has said he knew his staff was circulating petitions for Brown, but he denounced the use of false signatures.

Democrats claim Taylor's campaign wanted Brown on the ballot to bolster's Taylor's re-election by weakening support for his Democratic opponent, Elaine Luria.

A special prosecutor is conducting a separate criminal investigation.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC