Judge sues former GOP Senate candidate Daniel Gade over debate claims

The suit claims Gade falsely accused the judge of being racist during a debate with Democratic incumbent Mark Warner.

RICHMOND, Va. — Author's note: the above video is from October 13.

A judge in Virginia is suing former Republican U.S. Senate candidate Daniel Gade over claims at a debate that the judge was “racist.” 

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Tuesday that the suit was filed by Richmond Circuit Court Judge Bradley B. Cavedo. 

The suit claims Gade falsely accused the judge of being racist during a debate with Democratic incumbent Mark Warner. The statements were based on a column Cavedo wrote for a student newspaper in 1977. 

The column drew attention this year after Cavedo initially blocked a plan to take down the Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond. 

Gade's lawyer said he stands by his statements. Gade lost his Senate bid last week. 

