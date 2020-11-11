Judge sues former GOP Senate candidate Daniel Gade over debate claims

The suit claims Gade falsely accused the judge of being racist during a debate with Democratic incumbent Mark Warner.

RICHMOND, Va. — Author's note: the above video is from October 13.

A judge in Virginia is suing former Republican U.S. Senate candidate Daniel Gade over claims at a debate that the judge was “racist.”

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Tuesday that the suit was filed by Richmond Circuit Court Judge Bradley B. Cavedo.

The suit claims Gade falsely accused the judge of being racist during a debate with Democratic incumbent Mark Warner. The statements were based on a column Cavedo wrote for a student newspaper in 1977.

The column drew attention this year after Cavedo initially blocked a plan to take down the Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond.